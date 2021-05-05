On Wednesday, May 5, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host an online press conference entitled "Victory Day: how Ukrainians perceive it" according to the results of a survey of the population of Ukraine conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group company from April 27 to May 2, 2021, with the participation of director of the Ukrainian Sociological Group company Oleksandr Levtsun (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.