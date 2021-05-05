Video

10:16 05.05.2021

Victory Day: how Ukrainians perceive it

1 min read

On Wednesday, May 5, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host an online press conference entitled "Victory Day: how Ukrainians perceive it" according to the results of a survey of the population of Ukraine conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group company from April 27 to May 2, 2021, with the participation of director of the Ukrainian Sociological Group company Oleksandr Levtsun (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Political Parties' Ratings, Socio-Political Sentiments, COVID-19 Vaccination

Sociological study of public opinion of residents of Luhansk, Sumy regions

Оnline presentation of the project of the National Geospatial Data Infrastructure

Electoral sentiments, attitude of Ukrainians to current events on agenda

Electoral sentiments, attitude of Ukrainians to current events on agenda

Hot April 2021. Is Ukrainian politics entering perfect storm zone?

Without trial, investigation - shooting: NSDC's 'smuggling' lists - how to get clarifications from authorities

Online press conference on occasion of national contest 'Miss Ukraina'

Growth of Political Tension – inside and outside. What is awaiting Ukraine soon?

Fight or surrender: what ukrainians think about escalation of conflict in the East

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD