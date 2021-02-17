Video

14:30 17.02.2021

National Certification Commission of Experts of Aesthetic Medicine Approves National Protocols on Main Complications in Cosmetology

1 min read

On Wednesday, February 17, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "National Certification Commission of Experts of Aesthetic Medicine Approves National Protocols on Main Complications in Cosmetology", these protocols will be created for the first time in the history of Ukraine and will help doctors in the prevention and treatment of complications in aesthetic medicine. Participants include President of the Certification Commission, Doctor Inha Andrashko; Member of the International Scientific Committee for Safety IMCAS Alert, Doctor Ihor Rudenko; Co-author for developing of IMCAS Alert, Head of the ReFuture clinic, Developer of the Age Managent method, Doctor Yevhen Shahov; Founder and Head of the CICL (Center of Intensive Cosmetology and Anti-Age Therapy of Svitlana Larkina) clinic, Developer of an interdisciplinary approach in aesthetic medicine, Doctor Svitlana Larkina (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (050) 330 0865, (050) 777 5574.

