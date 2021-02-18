On Thursday, February 18, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Maidan: Seven Years of Mistakes VS Success." Organizer is Scientific Lyceum named after Klim Churyumov. Participants include Executive Director of the Open Policy Foundation, founder of the Klym Churyumov Scientific Lyceum, PhD in history, Euromaidan participant Iryna Zhdanova; Ukrainian film director, actor, cameraman, Euromaidan participant Oles Sanin; French photographer of Ukrainian origin, Euromaidan participant, author of the photo project "MAIDAN, History of the Future," "Maidan – Donbas, History of the Future" Youry Bilak; mother of an activist of the Revolution of Dignity, 18-year-old Heorhiy Toropovsky "Hunter," Tetiana Toropovska (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (067) 454 4516 (Tetiana Toropovska) or by e-mail: info@cigs.com.ua.