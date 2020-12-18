Press conference by Ukrainian Politics Foundation/UP Foundation "Manifestations of Extremism in Ukraine"

On Friday, December 18, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by Ukrainian Politics Foundation/UP Foundation, during which the results of the study "Manifestations of Extremism in Ukraine" will be presented. Participants include Head of the UP Foundation, historian, politologist Kost Bondarenko; head of projects of the Foundation Ukrainian Politics/UP Foundation Olegh Vytiahov; analyst of the UP Foundation Lev Bondarenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.