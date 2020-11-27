On Friday, November 27, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Authorities' Helplessness - is There an Alternative to This Public Danger?" Participants include expert at the Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political expert, co-founder of the National Platform "Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration" Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.