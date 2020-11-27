Video

12:06 27.11.2020

'Authorities' Helplessness - is There an Alternative to This Public Danger?'

1 min read

On Friday, November 27, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Authorities' Helplessness - is There an Alternative to This Public Danger?" Participants include expert at the Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political expert, co-founder of the National Platform "Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration" Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Authorities' Helplessness - is There an Alternative to This Public Danger?

Thoughts, views and attitudes of Ukrainians about barrier-free society

Socio-Economic Protests in ORDLO

Bill No.4400 on Creating Competition in Natural Gas Market to Wind Up Monopoly of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy'

Real Cost of Lockdowns: Losses to Govt and Shopping Centers

Election Day: Results of CVU (Committee of Voters of Ukraine)

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk 'Political and Parliamentary Crisis in Ukraine'

Ways of Developing Solar Energy Market

Second Round of Elections on November 22: Conclusions of CVU Observation

Systematic Torture, Abuse of Prisoners in Berdiansk Correctional Facility No.77

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD