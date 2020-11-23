On Monday, November 23, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press briefing entitled "Election Day: Results of CVU (Committee of Voters of Ukraine) Observation." Participants include Head of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) Oleksiy Koshel; analyst of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine Denys Rybachok (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.