On Friday, September 25, at 10.30, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Review of the 2021 Draft Budget: 6% deficit and spending on human capital development." Participants include Deputy Director of the Economic Strategy Center Maria Repko; Deputy Minister of Health (2016-2019) Pavlo Kovtoniuk; Director General of the Mystetsky Arsenal National Cultural and Art and Museum Complex Olesya Ostrovska-Liuta; Deputy Minister of Education and Science (2019-2020) Yehor Stadny; moderator, economist at the Economic Strategy Center Anastasia Teletion; Executive Director of the Economic Strategy Center Hlib Vyshlinsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Journalists' registration at the link: https://ces.org.ua/review-of-project-budget-2021/. Additional information by email or phone: andrii.fedotov@ces.org.ua, tel. (063) 445 6502 (Director of Communications of the Economic Strategy Center Andriy Fedotov).