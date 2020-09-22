Press conference 'Campaign Headquarters and Election Day – Presentation of Automated Vote Counting System and Headquarters Management'

On Tuesday, September 22, at 11.30, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Campaign Headquarters and Election Day – Presentation of Automated Vote Counting System and Headquarters Management." Participants include Chairman of the Board of the Wireless Ukraine Association (more than 17 years on the market, 90 members of the organization) Oleh Sobolev; Head of the Supervisory Board of the Council of Heads of State Administrations of Ukraine Dmytro Pysmak; Deputy Marketing Director of IJI IT GROUP Oleksiy Ronis (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine: https://youtu.be/cWrkc2FFXxM. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.