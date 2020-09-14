Video

10:28 14.09.2020

Social and Political Sentiments of Odesa population: September 2020

On Monday, September 14, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference of Deputy Director of Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) Anton Hrushetsky entitled "Social and Political Sentiments of Odesa population: September 2020" based on the results of a representative a public opinion survey conducted from August 27 to September 8, 2020 (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

