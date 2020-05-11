Video

11:23 11.05.2020

Interfax-Ukraine to host online conference 'Inactivity of Law Enforcers in Viktor Shokin Case and Non-Compliance with Court Rulings'

1 min read

On Tuesday, May 12, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host an online conference on the subject: "Inactivity of Law Enforcers in Viktor Shokin Case and Non-Compliance with Court Rulings" with the participation of Shokin's lawyer Oleksandr Teleshetsky. The broadcast will be available at: https://youtu.be/dNU124TNclY (8/5a Reitarska Street). You may submit your questions during the broadcast that will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine channel at: https://youtu.be/dNU124TNclY.

