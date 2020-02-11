Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on social survey results 'Assessment of Taxi Services by Population in Big Cities'

On Tuesday, February 11, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the results of a sociological study on the subject: "Assessment of Taxi Services by Population in Big Cities" conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS). Participants include Director of the Institute for Socio-Economic Transformation Illia Neskhodovsky, Executive Director of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology Natalia Kharchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Media accreditation by phone: (098) 1792 68.