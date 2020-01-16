Video

10:23 16.01.2020

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'PJSC Kyivmetrobud: Is There Light at the End of the Tunnel?'

1 min read

On Thursday, January 16, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "'PJSC Kyivmetrobud: Is There Light at the End of the Tunnel?" Participating will be Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Kyivmetrobud Oleh Tokarev, chief engineer of the building of metro along Vynohradar residential area Yevhen Shataikin, and Managing Partner of the Ilyashev & Partners law firm Mykhailo Ilyashev (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration on the spot requires press documents.

 

