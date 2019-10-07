Video

Test monitoring results of TOP-20 Ukraine's online stores: why online trading hasn't changed over 2 years attitude towards the buyer, requirements of law?

On Monday, October 7, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a roundtable talk entitled "Test monitoring results of TOP-20 Ukraine's online stores: why online trading vhasn't changed over 2 years attitude towards the buyer, requirements of law?" Participants include: Head of the TEST Independent Consumer Expertise Center Valentyn Bezrukyi; Manager of Household Electrical Appliances Committee of European Business Association Victoria Kulykova; deputy director and project manager of the anti-smuggling project of the analytical center at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future Yevhen Yenin, independent experts. Representatives from the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine are invited (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (073) 437 7877.

