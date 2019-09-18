Video

11:30 18.09.2019

Entrance of Belarusian Social Project 'Remember Online' Common Online Data Base of Civil Burials and Mass Graves on Ukrainian Market

On Wednesday, September 18, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference "Entrance of Belarusian Social Project 'Remember Online' Common Online Data Base of Civil Burials and Mass Graves on Ukrainian Market". Participants include founder and manager of the "Remember Online" project Kostiantyn Nachatkin, President of the Union of Funeral Organizations, Graveyards, Mass Graves Sites and Crematoriums of Ukraine Kateryna Spytsina and owner of Spokiy Sacral House Feliks Chekhovych (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.

