Parliament Can Work Better - Holos Proposes Legislative Changes on Verkhovna Rada's Work'

On Thursday, September 5, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "Parliament Can Work Better - Holos Proposes Legislative Changes on Verkhovna Rada's Work." Participants include Ukrainian MPs from the Holos Party Lesia Vasylenko, Andriy Osadchuk, Yaroslav Zhelezniak (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation.