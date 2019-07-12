On Friday, July 12, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Electronic Consignment Note: How New Order of Infrastructure Ministry will Change the Market." Participants include: Director General of Directorate for Digital Infrastructure on Transport of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine Farid Safarov; co-owner of the Delivery Group Andriy Ivasiv; head of the Committee of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (SUP) Andriy Yerashov; head of the electronic document exchange service "Vchasno" Oksana Ferchuk; acting head of the Infrastructure Sector of the of Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO) Vladyslav Prytomanov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: +38 098 562 5497, or email: v.dubovskaya@vchasno.ua.