Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian Agri Council's Position on Excluding Deputy Chairman Sokolov from Servant of the People List of Candidates'

On Wednesday, July 10, at 15.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Ukrainian Agri Council's position on excluding Deputy Chairman Mykhailo Sokolov from the Servant of the People Party list of candidates." Participants include: Chairman of the Ukrainian Agri Council Andriy Dykun, Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian Agri Council Mykhailo Sokolov and owner of the TAK group of companies Ruslan Holub (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: + 38 096 211 1690, or email: press@uacouncil.org.