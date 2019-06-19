Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled: 'Preventing Attempted Raider Seizure of Malo-Kokhnovsky Karier LLC'

On Wednesday, June 19, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference titled: "Preventing Attempted Raider Seizure of Malo-Kokhnovsky Karier LLC." Participants include: member of the board of LLC IC Industries Holdings, founder of Malo-Kokhnovsky Karier LLC (Latvia) Vladimirs Čžou; shareholder of IC Industries Holdings (the U.S.) Charles William Larson; Director of Malo-Kokhnovsky Karier LLC. Serhiy Samoylenko; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Latvia to Ukraine Juris Poikāns (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with press cards on the spot. More details by phone: +38 066 737 6847.