Video

11:30 14.06.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by top five MP candidates from united forces of nationalists on Svoboda's election list

1 min read

On Friday, June 14, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by top five MP candidates from the united forces of nationalists of the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association. Participants include Svoboda leader Oleh Tiahnybok, National Corps leader Andriy Biletsky, Commander of the Ukrainian Volunteer Fighter Army Dmytro Yarosh, Right Sector leader Andriy Tarasenko, and vice-speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the seventh convocation, head of the Svoboda secretariat Ruslan Koshulynsky (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation. Additional information can be obtained by phone: (067) 753 0268.

