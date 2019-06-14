Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by top five MP candidates from united forces of nationalists on Svoboda's election list
On Friday, June 14, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by top five MP candidates from the united forces of nationalists of the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association. Participants include Svoboda leader Oleh Tiahnybok, National Corps leader Andriy Biletsky, Commander of the Ukrainian Volunteer Fighter Army Dmytro Yarosh, Right Sector leader Andriy Tarasenko, and vice-speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the seventh convocation, head of the Svoboda secretariat Ruslan Koshulynsky (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation. Additional information can be obtained by phone: (067) 753 0268.