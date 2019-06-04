Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Resumption of OJSC Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant's Work and Development Strategy'

On Tuesday, June 4, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Resumption of OJSC Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant's Work and Development Strategy." Participants include: Vice-President of the Ukrainian League of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (ULIE), Honorary President of the Board of All-Ukrainian Energy Company Vitaliy Kolesnikov; ULIE adviser and consultant Dmytro Berezovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.