Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled, 'Children are the flowers of life, not the fruit of sexual pleasure. Chemical castration as a medical measure to stop pedophiles'

On Monday, April 15, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference with participation of leading experts and authors of Bill No. 6607. The subject of the event is "Children are the flowers of life, not the fruit of sexual pleasure. Chemical castration as a medical measure to stop pedophiles." The participants include: Member of Parliament Oleh Nedava, Member of Parliament Mustafa Nayyem; Director of state-run Center for Mental Health and Monitoring of Drugs and Alcohol under the Ministry of Health of Ukraine Serhiy Shum; forensic psychiatry expert and head of the Center's forensic psychiatry examinations department Olena Kozeratska; lawyer with PhD in Law and criminologist, lecturer at the National School of Judges of Ukraine Hanna Malyar (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. More details by phone: +38 050 835 2662 (Nedava's press secretary Albina Kusheleva).