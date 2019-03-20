Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Preparations for External Independent Evaluation become even more affordable and more effective'

On Wednesday, March 20, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference entitled, "Preparations for External Independent Evaluation (ZNO) become even more affordable and more effective." The Be Smart online platform together with the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment are launching a new project that provides Ukrainian students with additional learning opportunities. Participants include: head of the charity organization "Foundation of Maxim Stepanov" Yulia Pilipko, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Vadym Karandiy, Deputy Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Serhiy Koleboshyn (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation of journalists by phone: +38 098 133 9343 (Liudmyla).