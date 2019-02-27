Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who is behind arson attack on journalist's car and who controls military prosecutors' work'

On Wednesday, February 27, at 15.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled: "Who is behind an arson attack on a journalist's car and who controls military prosecutors' work" in connection with an arson attack on Ukrainian journalist Vasyl Krutchak's car in the early hours of February 22. Participants include: journalist Vasyl Krutchak, lawyers Mykola Orekhovsky, Vitaliy Kolomiyets, and Inna Butenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation and registration at the event by press cards.