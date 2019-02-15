Video

12:00 15.02.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Elections 2019. Problems of External and Internal Interference in Their Process'

On Friday, February 15, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Elections 2019: Problems of External and Internal Interference in Their Process." Participants include Director of Ukraine's Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, expert of the Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko, and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

