Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Socio-Political Attitudes of Ukrainian Population: January-February 2019'

On Thursday, February 14, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Socio-Political Attitudes of Ukrainian Population: January-February 2019" according to the results of the All-Ukrainian Representative Opinion Survey, conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from January 31 through February 10, 2019, with the participation of Deputy Director of the KIIS Anton Hrushetsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.