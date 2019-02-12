Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Lifting Economic Blockade from Donbas - Step towards Peace'

On Tuesday, February 12, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Lifting Economic Blockade from Donbas - Step towards Peace." Participants include presidential candidate from the Opposition Bloc - the Party of Peace and Development, MP Oleksandr Vilkul; head of the Third Sector Center Andriy Zolotariov; Director of the Ukrainian Institute for Policy Analysis and Management Ruslan Bortnik; Chairman of the Ukrainian Politics Institute Kost Bondarenko; President of the Women's Political Club Olena Markosyan; Head of the Strong Ukraine Political Party Svitlana Fabrykant; foreign policy expert Anton Kuchukhidze (8/5a Reitarska St). Registration requires press accreditation.