Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Mothers go to Jail for their Children's Lives'

On Thursday, January 31, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference titled "Mothers go to Jail for their Children's Lives." Participants include mothers of children with primary immunodeficiency Olena Stepanenko, Olena Pokhtel, Natalia Ustrashkina and Ina Ivanenko, the executive director of the Patients of Ukraine Foundation (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation by phone: (095) 934 6241, olga.p@patients.org.ua.