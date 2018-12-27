Video

10:30 27.12.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Torture, beating, bribery of witnesses: methods of work of the military prosecutor's office'

On Thursday, December 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Torture, beating, bribery of witnesses: methods of work of the military prosecutor's office."

Participants are: journalist Vasyl Krutchak and blogger Oleksandr Baraboshko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

Admission requires press accreditation. More details by email: newapplekrus@gmail.com.

