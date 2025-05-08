Interfax-Ukraine
The 17th Annual Kyiv Security Forum on May 8-9

📍 On May 8-9, 2025, the 17th annual Kyiv Security Forum will be held in Ukraine’s capital by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation.

The title of the Forum is "UA: UNITE AGAIN TO DEFEAT THE GLOBAL AGGRESSOR".

This year's Forum is dedicated to two symbolic dates: the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II and the 40th anniversary of Europe Day as an official holiday of the European Union.

These milestones hold a particular significance in light of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

The key topics of the Forum:          
- How to stop the Russian aggressor?         
- How to achieve a just peace for Ukraine and the world?         
- How to prevent the Third World War?

The two-day event will feature discussions with high representatives of the Governments, Defense Ministries and General Staffs of partner countries, the international intelligence community, as well as prominent international figures, high level Ukrainian and foreign officials, parliamentarians, diplomats, intellectuals, security and foreign policy experts, and civil society activists.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation, is the main platform of our country for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.

The Kyiv Security Forum partners: NATO, The Atlantic Council, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, CEPA, IndeX, Impact.

The live broadcast will start at 10:00 a.m., May 8, on the media platforms of the KSF and our media partners:         
Kyiv Security Forum Facebook page;        
Open Ukraine Foundation Facebook page;        
Kyiv Security Forum website;        
Kyiv Security Forum YouTube channel;      
Open Ukraine Foundation YouTube channel;         
Arseniy Yatsenyuk YouTube channel;         
Arseniy Yatsenyuk Facebook page.

Media partners of the Kyiv Security Forum: Espreso, Censor.net, NV, The Cipher Brief, Gazeta.ua, Іnterfax-Ukraine, Glavkom, Defense Express, Day, Grnt Media, Ukraine Media Center, Gordon, TVA, UkraineWorld, Ukraine Crisis Media Center.

