Vodafone Ukraine pays $12.4 mln interest on eurobonds

Mobile networkoperator Vodafone Ukraine, a part of NEQSOL Holding (Azerbaijan), has completed the regular payment of interest on eurobonds – $12.4 million.

"Despite the difficult operating and financial conditions associated with the war, the company continues to service its debt in full," the operator said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the press release, today the principal amount of debt on eurobonds is $400 million, as the company has already bought and redeemed bonds worth $100 million ahead of schedule.

As reported, in early February 2020, Vodafone Ukraine placed five-year $500 million eurobonds at 6.2%. The 144A/Reg S issue was marketed to international investors in Europe and the United States. Coupon on eurobonds is paid every six months.