Operator lifecell restores 33% of network in Kherson, 87.4% in Kharkiv regions

The mobile operator lifecell continues to restore the network infrastructure in de-occupied settlements of Kherson, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

According to the operator's message, distributed on Thursday, in Kherson region in the liberated cities and villages, 33% of the operator's equipment, which worked here before the full-scale invasion, was resumed. Thanks to the well-coordinated work of repair teams and the military, communication was restored in Kherson (18 base stations), Antonivka, Novovorontsovka and Havrylivka, Pervomaisk, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Vysokopillia and Chornobaivka. A lifecell store has also been opened in Kherson.

In Kharkiv region, work continues to restore communications – the operator's team resumed communications in the settlements of Berezhne, Bily Kolodiaz, Prykolotne, Velyky Burluk and Kupiansk. Thanks to the restoration of communications in the village of Verkhnia Pysarivka, nearby villages also have an operator's connection.

In Vovchansk and in Petrovske of Izyum territorial community, base stations operate on Starlink satellite technology.

Currently, 87.4% of lifecell base stations operate in Kharkiv region.

In Donetsk region, lifecell restored one base station each in Lyman and Drobysheve, and in de-occupied Sviatohirsk, the operation of the second base station in the city was resumed.

In Drobysheve, a lifecell base station was restored – the only one in the village, thanks to which residents can have access to 4G mobile Internet.

The greatest difficulties in restoring communication in the liberated territories, according to the operator, are significant damage and theft of equipment by the occupiers, as well as the lack of power supply.