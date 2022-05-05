Telecom

16:20 05.05.2022

Google.org provides IRC $1.5 mln grant to help Ukrainian refugees

2 min read
Google.org, a non-profit charitable offshoot of Google, has provided the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Google.org Fellows with a $1.5 million grant to help refugees from Ukraine.

According to the official blog Google Ukraine, the money and expertise will help the IRC support the volunteer organization unitedforukraine.org, which helps displaced people find housing, legal assistance and psychological support.

The platform was launched by United for Ukraine, a non-profit organization founded in February 2022 by Olha Khamama, the CEO of the Planet FC venture development platform, and Nina Levchuk working at Google.

"Unitedforukraine.org supports Ukrainian refugees through a network of over 400 legal and psychological support experts from over 30 countries. This project will be part of IRC Signpost, a global humanitarian technology program that helps refugees find resources to meet their immediate needs," the statement reads.

Google notes that for six months, a team of 13 employees will be working full-time with IRC for free to help expand the unitedforukraine.org and Signpost projects around the world.

"The goal is to create a safe place for displaced people so that they can easily find both urgent support and long-term solutions, although of course we hope that they will be able to return to safe Ukraine very soon," the company stressed.

According to the blog post, more than $35 million in funding and support has already been provided through Google.org and Google employees to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

"On May 5, 2022, at the donor's conference in Warsaw, a further contribution of $10 million in humanitarian support, including cash grants and donations, from Google.org and Google to help people in Ukraine will be announced. Thanks to this, the overall contribution from Google.org and Google employees will exceed $45 million in funding and support," the company said.

