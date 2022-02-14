SWEET.TV increases number of subscribers by 50% in 2021

The Ukrainian online cinema SWEET.TV increased the number of subscribers by 50% in 2021.

In 2021, SWEET.TV apps were installed on 6 million devices, including TVs, smartphones, tablets and Xbox, according to the company's announcement on Monday. In December, SWEET.TV reached 2.5 million web users.

The SWEET.TV local distribution network has also grown – the company notes that now there is a SWEET.TV manager in each region, and more than 900 private sales representatives are engaged in retail trade in the regions.

In 2021, SWEET.TV implemented more than ten collaborations with Ukrainian and international companies, including access to online cinema content on high-speed trains of the Intercity and Intercity+ categories.

Over 2021, more than 260 TV channels are available on the service, as well as more than 10,000 films, cartoons, series and educational courses.

SWEET.TV also signed extended contracts with Hollywood film studios Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, Sony and Universal, as well as an agreement for exclusive rights and early premieres of Disney films. The company also provided its customers with access to all the films of the MARVEL universe on the service within the tariff and at no additional charge.

SWEET.TV is a Ukrainian OTT platform with more than 260 TV channels, including HD and 4K, Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks and other products.

The platform has direct contracts with Disney, Paramount, Universal, Sony and other international content producers for dubbing media products specifically for the territory of Ukraine, and not for the CIS. The service creates Ukrainian-language dubbing for cult Hollywood films in the Hollywood in Ukrainian project.