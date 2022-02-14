Telecom

17:21 14.02.2022

SWEET.TV getting ready to enter European markets

1 min read
SWEET.TV getting ready to enter European markets

The Ukrainian online cinema SWEET.TV is getting ready to enter the euro area in 2022.

"SWEET.TV is actively preparing to enter the euro area: new payment systems are being added, applications are being translated into languages of different countries, new servers are being deployed," the company said on Monday.

The company is also planning a major smartphone app update in 2022, which has been under development since the summer of 2021.

In addition, last year the company improved adaptive bitrate technologies: now the image quality automatically adjusts to the speed of the Internet.

As reported, SWEET.TV increased the number of subscribers by 50% in 2021.

SWEET.TV is a Ukrainian OTT platform with more than 260 TV channels, including HD and 4K, Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks and other products.

The platform has direct contracts with Disney, Paramount, Universal, Sony and other international content producers for dubbing media products specifically for the territory of Ukraine, and not for the CIS. The service creates Ukrainian-language dubbing for cult Hollywood films in the Hollywood in Ukrainian project.

Tags: #sweettv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:10 14.02.2022
SWEET.TV increases number of subscribers by 50% in 2021

SWEET.TV increases number of subscribers by 50% in 2021

16:50 13.10.2021
Grand cinema renewal on SWEET.TV 100+ films from Disney, Paramount and Sony

Grand cinema renewal on SWEET.TV 100+ films from Disney, Paramount and Sony

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

Vodafone Ukraine redeems eurobonds for $45 mln

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

Diia moves to fault-tolerant infrastructure, by 2022 state data center to be completed

Kyivstar increases revenue by 14.9%, EBITDA by 14.6% in Q3 2021

Some 85% of Kyivstar subscribers face cybersecurity challenges – poll

French cyber security company Thales will soon open office in Ukraine

Минцифры ожидает полноценного запуска "Дия City" с начала 2022 г.

Kyivstar extends 4G coverage in nine regions of Ukraineе

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Kirovohrad region

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Sumy region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD