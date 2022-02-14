SWEET.TV getting ready to enter European markets

The Ukrainian online cinema SWEET.TV is getting ready to enter the euro area in 2022.

"SWEET.TV is actively preparing to enter the euro area: new payment systems are being added, applications are being translated into languages of different countries, new servers are being deployed," the company said on Monday.

The company is also planning a major smartphone app update in 2022, which has been under development since the summer of 2021.

In addition, last year the company improved adaptive bitrate technologies: now the image quality automatically adjusts to the speed of the Internet.

As reported, SWEET.TV increased the number of subscribers by 50% in 2021.

SWEET.TV is a Ukrainian OTT platform with more than 260 TV channels, including HD and 4K, Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks and other products.

The platform has direct contracts with Disney, Paramount, Universal, Sony and other international content producers for dubbing media products specifically for the territory of Ukraine, and not for the CIS. The service creates Ukrainian-language dubbing for cult Hollywood films in the Hollywood in Ukrainian project.