Vodafone Ukraine almost doubles net profit, sees revenue grow by 9% in Q2

The mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine in April-June 2020, reached a revenue figure of UAH 4.1 billion, which is 9% more than in the same period in 2019.

According to the operator's financial report, its net profit for the specified period increased by 97% compared to the same period last year and exceeded UAH 1 billion.

OIBDA increased by 11% and reached UAH 2.1 billion, the OIBDA margin was 52.6% (in the second quarter of 2019 some 51.7%).

The operating efficiency indicators were improved due to cost optimization and increased revenue from data services.

At the same time, the company notes that in April-June Vodafone Ukraine had the lowest ARPU indicator in the market at UAH 68.4, which, according to the operator, indicates the availability of the company's tariff lines.

In the second quarter of 2020, the company's subscriber base decreased by 3.2% compared to the same period in 2019 and amounted to 19 million users. The operator relates this to a drop in the dynamics of new connections because of the partial closure of retail outlets amid quarantine. At the same time, according to its data, there is an increase in the segment of contractual and corporate connections, as well as an increase in connected IoT cards.