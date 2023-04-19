Sport

Cabinet settles possibility of depriving sports federation of national status in case of participation of athletes in competitions with Russians, Belarusians

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has settled the possibility of depriving the All-Ukrainian sports federation of the national status in case of participation of athletes in international competitions in which athletes from Russia and Belarus take part.

"At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, a resolution On amendments to clause 15 of the regulations on granting a national sports federation status and depriving it of such status on a competitive basis was adopted. The resolution, in particular, provides for the possibility of depriving an All-Ukrainian sports federation of national status if members of the relevant sports federations, in international competitions in which athletes from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus take part," the Ministry of Youth and Sports press service said in a statement.

It is noted that the peculiarity of the "national" status is that the government provides certain powers to federations to develop the sport, hold official championships and other competitions in Ukraine and the opportunity to represent Ukraine in the international sports arena.

As reported, on April 12, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine banned official delegations of Ukrainian national teams in Olympic, non-Olympic sports and sports of persons with disabilities from participating in international sports competitions involving athletes from Russia or Belarus.

