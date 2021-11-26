Sport

18:43 26.11.2021

Ukraine to play with Scotland first play-off match for ticket to FIFA World Cup

1 min read
Ukraine to play with Scotland first play-off match for ticket to FIFA World Cup

The Ukrainian national football team will play a semi-final play-off match for the right to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a team from Scotland.

The drawing for the play-offs among 12 teams for three World Cup trips took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Ukraine will play the semifinal match on the opponent's field.

The semi-finals of the playoffs will take place on March 24 and 25, 2022, and the finals will take place on March 28 and 29.

In case of victory in the semi-final match, Ukraine will face the winner of the semi-final between Wales and Austria.

Tags: #football
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:21 17.11.2021
Ukraine beats Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup 2022 qualifier, to play in play-offs

Ukraine beats Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup 2022 qualifier, to play in play-offs

12:48 08.11.2021
Andriy Shevchenko becomes head coach of Italian Genoa

Andriy Shevchenko becomes head coach of Italian Genoa

16:03 06.11.2021
Ukraine among bidders for hosting 2025 UEFA Women's Championship

Ukraine among bidders for hosting 2025 UEFA Women's Championship

10:18 29.09.2021
Shakhtar, Italian Inter fail to score in second match of Champions League group

Shakhtar, Italian Inter fail to score in second match of Champions League group

12:43 07.08.2021
Rebrov to head Ukrainian national football team

Rebrov to head Ukrainian national football team

11:17 02.07.2021
British Embassy reminds that last time Ukraine-England national teams met at Euro 2012 in Donetsk

British Embassy reminds that last time Ukraine-England national teams met at Euro 2012 in Donetsk

11:54 01.07.2021
Ukrainian fans not to be able to attend Ukraine-England match in Italy – embassy

Ukrainian fans not to be able to attend Ukraine-England match in Italy – embassy

09:29 30.06.2021
Ukraine beats Sweden 2:1, advances to Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Ukraine beats Sweden 2:1, advances to Euro 2020 quarter-finals

09:19 24.06.2021
Sweden, Spain lead Ukraine to 1/8 Euro 2020

Sweden, Spain lead Ukraine to 1/8 Euro 2020

11:15 22.06.2021
Ukrainian national team loses to Austria 0:1 in Euro 2020 match

Ukrainian national team loses to Austria 0:1 in Euro 2020 match

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Для "Укрзализныци" построят еще 500 пассажирских вагонов за два года - Зеленский

Dynamo Kyiv's youth squad defeat Barcelona in UEFA's U-19 League

Dynamo loses Barcelona in Champions League

Shakhtar, Italian Inter fail to score in second match of Champions League group

Usyk-Joshua rematch to take place in February-March 2022 – promoter

LATEST

Для "Укрзализныци" построят еще 500 пассажирских вагонов за два года - Зеленский

Dynamo Kyiv's youth squad defeat Barcelona in UEFA's U-19 League

Dynamo loses Barcelona in Champions League

About 10,000 sports grounds planned to open in different cities of Ukraine by next year end

Usyk-Joshua rematch to take place in February-March 2022 – promoter

Usyk would like to hold unification fight, become owner of five belts

“Super League” case in the European Court: Ukrainian football legends supported the position of the President of the UAF and applied to UEFA

Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to five-time Paralympic champion in Tokyo Maksym Kripak

Ukrainian Zoya Ovsiy wins gold in club throwing, setting new Paralympic record

Ukrainian Yemelianov wins gold in kayak rowing at Paralympics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD