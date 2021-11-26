Ukraine to play with Scotland first play-off match for ticket to FIFA World Cup

The Ukrainian national football team will play a semi-final play-off match for the right to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a team from Scotland.

The drawing for the play-offs among 12 teams for three World Cup trips took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Ukraine will play the semifinal match on the opponent's field.

The semi-finals of the playoffs will take place on March 24 and 25, 2022, and the finals will take place on March 28 and 29.

In case of victory in the semi-final match, Ukraine will face the winner of the semi-final between Wales and Austria.