IOC does not plan to lift sanctions from Russian, Belarusian athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) upheld the sanctions imposed on the athletes of Russia and Belarus over the armed aggression against Ukraine. This is stated in a statement released by the press service of the IOC on Wednesday, February 22.

"The IOC sanctioned the Russian and Belarusian states and governments, who are solely responsible for this war, in an unprecedented way: no international sports events organised in Russia and Belarus; no flag, anthems or other national symbols whatsoever displayed; and no government or state officials accredited for any international sports events. These sanctions were put in place in February 2022 and were then reinforced, further strengthened and confirmed by the recent Olympic Summit on 9 December 2022. They remain firmly in place," the IOC said in a statement.

The committee also reaffirmed its solidarity with Ukrainian athletes who face unimaginable difficulties every day.

"With the war now raging for over a year, the entire Olympic Movement remains steadfast in its commitment to help the Ukrainian athletes in every way possible, because we all want to see a strong team from the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026," the IOC said.

It is noted that about 3,000 athletes have already used the Solidarity Fund for Ukraine created by the IOC. At the same time, the efforts of the IOC are expressed not only in the form of financial assistance, but also logistical support and ensuring that Ukrainian athletes can continue to take part in competitions: travel support, training facilities, housing, equipment and uniforms are provided, among other things.