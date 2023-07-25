Cabinet expands list of sports for Olympic Training and Sports Center Koncha-Zaspa

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at a meeting on Tuesday, July 25, amended the list of institutions of physical culture and sports, which are granted the status of the base of Olympic, Paralympic and Deflympic training, said representative of the Cabinet of Ministers Taras Melnychuk.

"The list of sports for the state enterprise Olympic Training and Sports Center Koncha-Zaspa, with the status of the base of Olympic, Paralympic and de-Olympic training has been expanded, namely, such sports as academic rowing, kayaking and canoeing have been added," Melnychuk wrote on the Telegram channel.