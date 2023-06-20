PACE profile committee backs draft resolution on non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to Olympic, Paralympic Games – Kravchuk

The profile committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) supported the draft resolution on the non-admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, its head Yevhenia Kravchuk (MP, Servant of the People faction) has said.

"The PACE Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media, which I chair, unanimously supported the draft resolution on the non-admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris," Kravchuk said on Facebook.

According to her, the draft resolution notes that the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the current context is unacceptable and will be used as a propaganda tool.

Kravchuk said the draft resolution calls on the International Olympic Committee to maintain the position expressed in 2022 and ban the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris and all other major sporting events while Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine continues.

She also said the debate on the resolution and its adoption will take place at the PACE plenary session on Thursday.