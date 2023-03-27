Sport

14:15 27.03.2023

Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania urge IOC to prevent Russian, Belarusian athletes from participating in Olympic Games under neutral flag – joint statement

2 min read
Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania urge IOC to prevent Russian, Belarusian athletes from participating in Olympic Games under neutral flag – joint statement

Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania call on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in the Olympic Games under a neutral flag, stressing that Russia and Belarus can return their athletes to the international sports community by ending the war against Ukraine.

"As we are approaching the next meeting of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee on March 28-30, 2023, we wish to reiterate Ukraine's position on the IOC recent calls to explore the pathways for participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in competitions as 'neutral athletes," according to a joint statement published on the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

The authors of the statement expressed regret that the IOC used these concerns as a pretext to reverse radically its previous well-argued stance on the recommendation not to invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions.

"We wish to stress that it is not athletes’ nationality that determines their role, but the fact that they are sponsored/supported by their governments or businesses backing up the Kremlin regime, which continues its war of aggression against Ukraine, or even they are affiliated with the Russian military directly," the Foreign Ministry said.

It also emphasizes that there is no reason to depart from the exclusion regime for Russian and Belarusian athletes, established by the IOC more than a year ago immediately after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We strongly believe that now is not the time to consider the opening up of a pathway for Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to the Olympic Games in any status. While the IOC has made no final decisions yet, we strongly urge it to reconsider its plans and return to the original well-proven stance supported by the international community," the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the statement Russia and Belarus have at their disposal a way forward for their athletes to return to the international sports community, namely ending the war of aggression launched by Russia with complicity of Belarus and restoring respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders.

Tags: #ioc #olympic_games

MORE ABOUT

22:13 13.03.2023
IOC offers to reward Russian athletes for their participation in genocide – Podoliak

IOC offers to reward Russian athletes for their participation in genocide – Podoliak

12:44 22.02.2023
IOC does not plan to lift sanctions from Russian, Belarusian athletes

IOC does not plan to lift sanctions from Russian, Belarusian athletes

11:17 08.02.2023
Zelensky calls on partners to prevent Russian athletes from participating in Olympics

Zelensky calls on partners to prevent Russian athletes from participating in Olympics

11:24 03.02.2023
Zelensky: IOC's attempt to return athletes from RF & Belarus to Olympics is legitimization of criminal aggression against Ukraine

Zelensky: IOC's attempt to return athletes from RF & Belarus to Olympics is legitimization of criminal aggression against Ukraine

12:38 30.01.2023
Zelensky appeals to intl federations over IOC's intention to allow Russian athletes to compete

Zelensky appeals to intl federations over IOC's intention to allow Russian athletes to compete

20:14 27.01.2023
Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

17:23 28.02.2022
IOC demands return of Olympic orders awarded to Putin, Chernyshenko, Kozak

IOC demands return of Olympic orders awarded to Putin, Chernyshenko, Kozak

12:34 12.08.2021
Gutzeit about photo of Mahuchikh with Russian athlete: he could not hold back emotions

Gutzeit about photo of Mahuchikh with Russian athlete: he could not hold back emotions

11:16 09.08.2021
Ukrainian referee Vasylynchuk named best referee of boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Ukrainian referee Vasylynchuk named best referee of boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

09:57 09.08.2021
Ukraine takes 44th place in Tokyo Olympics medal count, becomes 16th country in overall medal totals

Ukraine takes 44th place in Tokyo Olympics medal count, becomes 16th country in overall medal totals

AD

HOT NEWS

IOC does not plan to lift sanctions from Russian, Belarusian athletes

Zelensky calls on partners to prevent Russian athletes from participating in Olympics

Zelensky: IOC's attempt to return athletes from RF & Belarus to Olympics is legitimization of criminal aggression against Ukraine

Baltic countries, Poland oppose Russians' participation in 2024 Olympics – Latvian FM

Ministry of Sports presents flagship profile projects of Ukraine's recovery plan

LATEST

Ukrainian young athlete won a gold medal at the European Judo Cup

6 Ukrainian squash players are in top-10 in their age categories

6 Ukrainian squash players are in the top 10 in their age categories

Ruslan Rotan appointed as caretaker head coach of Ukraine national football team

Zelensky at Super Bowl 2023 appeals to Americans to support Ukraine – Markarova

Ukraine writes to IOC sponsors about non-admission of Russian athletes to Olympic Games

Baltic countries, Poland oppose Russians' participation in 2024 Olympics – Latvian FM

Ministry of Sports presents flagship profile projects of Ukraine's recovery plan

NOC excludes Shevchenko, Surkis, Shufrych, Beleniuk, Kozhemyakin, Zubko and Pronin from its membership

Losses due to destruction of Ukraine's sports infrastructure exceed $250 mln

AD
AD
AD
AD