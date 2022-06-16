Sport

15:47 16.06.2022

More than UAH 47 mln of intl financial assistance attracted to support young people during the war – Gutzeit

Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit states that more than UAH 47 million of international financial assistance has already been attracted to support young people during the war.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has managed to attract more than UAH 47 million of international financial assistance from partners to support young people," the ministry's press service quoted Gutzeit as saying.

It is noted that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), IREX, the UN Development Program in Ukraine, ISAR Unity, the EU project EY4Youth – Entrepreneurship and Employment, UNICEF and others have sent almost UAH 33.3 million in support of the Spivdiya platform.

Also, in July, with the support of Pact, a project on the reintegration and socialization of displaced persons among young people aged 14-25 years, employees of youth centers, whose budget is UAH 2.9 million, begins.

In addition, the Career Hub expert platform, the IREX Dream and Act program implemented by USAID in Ukraine provided UAH 8.2 million to support employment and entrepreneurship.

Among other things, the partner organization of the Ministry of Sports of UNDP has allocated UAH 1.6 million to support civil society institutions and youth workers, UNICEF - UAH 1.7 million for the activities of the National Volunteer Platform, which has already united 55,000 people and 530 organizations, including youth.

