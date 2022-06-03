Sport

12:17 03.06.2022

More than 2,000 athletes, sportswomen serve in ranks of Ukrainian Armed Forces, National Guard, territorial defense, other units

1 min read
More than 2,000 athletes, sportswomen serve in ranks of Ukrainian Armed Forces, National Guard, territorial defense, other units

More than 2,000 athletes and sportswomen serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, Territorial Defense and other units, Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit said.

"Ukrainians are a nation of heroes. Life did not prepare our athletes to take a machine gun. They were led to the war by a great desire to protect Ukraine and all of us from the Russian occupiers. This forced me to quickly learn military science," the ministry's press service quoted Gutzeit as saying.

It is noted that the Ministry of Sports is already preparing a program for the post-war restoration of the sphere of physical culture and sports, since it is very important after the victory to return all athletes to "a big sports family so that they continue to defend Ukraine at all world tournaments."

According to the ministry, 59 athletes were killed in 99 days of a full-scale war: women, men and children.

Tags: #war #sportswomen
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:53 03.06.2022
Some 261 children killed, 463 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 261 children killed, 463 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

10:35 02.06.2022
War in Ukraine wreaks devastating consequences for children at scale and speed not seen since World War II – UNICEF

War in Ukraine wreaks devastating consequences for children at scale and speed not seen since World War II – UNICEF

15:00 01.06.2022
War should go according to scenario of Ukraine - Podoliak

War should go according to scenario of Ukraine - Podoliak

22:49 30.05.2022
The Culmination of the Donbas Battle: Will Heavy Weapons Arrive In Ukraine On Time?

The Culmination of the Donbas Battle: Will Heavy Weapons Arrive In Ukraine On Time?

18:41 30.05.2022
Erdogan tells Putin about Turkey's readiness to participate in monitoring mechanism in Russia-Ukrainian war

Erdogan tells Putin about Turkey's readiness to participate in monitoring mechanism in Russia-Ukrainian war

15:46 30.05.2022
Situation in Severodonetsk is difficult, street fighting going on in vicinity – Defense Ministry

Situation in Severodonetsk is difficult, street fighting going on in vicinity – Defense Ministry

15:45 30.05.2022
Occupiers fire at evacuation car that was going to pick up people, French journalist killed in Luhansk region – region’s head

Occupiers fire at evacuation car that was going to pick up people, French journalist killed in Luhansk region – region’s head

10:54 30.05.2022
The Big Geopolitical Chessboard: How Not To Lose Ukraine in the Fourth World War

The Big Geopolitical Chessboard: How Not To Lose Ukraine in the Fourth World War

17:13 28.05.2022
Over 50 athletes killed since full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over 50 athletes killed since full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

12:24 28.05.2022
Russian army loses about 30,000 soldiers during invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russian army loses about 30,000 soldiers during invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine beats Scotland 3:1, to compete with Wales on June 5 for its ticket to World Cup 2022

Ukraine's results at Beijing Paralympics show that Ukrainians are invincible - Shmyhal

Ukraine racks up two more medals at Beijing 2022 Paralympics

Ukrainian athletes pick up 7 medals on first day of Winter Paralympics in Beijing

Oleksandr Abramenko wins silver medal in ski acrobatics at Olympiad in Beijing

LATEST

Ukraine beats Scotland 3:1, to compete with Wales on June 5 for its ticket to World Cup 2022

Some 125 sports sanctions imposed against Russia and Belarus – Gutzeit

Ukrainian national team to take part in Invictus Games in Netherlands

Rada asks IOC to ban participation of Russian, Belarusian athletes in intl competitions

Ukraine's results at Beijing Paralympics show that Ukrainians are invincible - Shmyhal

WADA publishes testing guidance for anti-doping organizations due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine racks up two more medals at Beijing 2022 Paralympics

Ukrainian athletes pick up 7 medals on first day of Winter Paralympics in Beijing

IOC demands return of Olympic orders awarded to Putin, Chernyshenko, Kozak

FIFA bans use of Russian flag and anthem in FIFA matches over situation in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD