Sport

17:21 17.08.2023

Charity squash tournament “Zenit Ukraine Open 2023” to be held in Kyiv on August 19-20

3 min read

The Ukrainian squash community is preparing for the biggest event of the year. On August 19-20, 2023, the charity squash tournament Zenit Ukraine Open 2023 will take place at the SPORT LIFE fitness center in Kyiv, 8 Samaila Kishky Street. The competition will last two days and will start at 09.00 on August 19.

This tournament is the most famous and largest international squash competition in the history of independent Ukraine. Its scale is evidenced not only by the number of participants and countries represented, but also by the large number of organizations that have joined the preparation and holding of the tournament.

The competition will be held in six categories: for men, these are categories A, B, C, D, and for women, A and B. Among the tournament participants are players from France, the United States, Moldova, Turkey and many Ukrainian cities: Kyiv, Lviv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, and Odesa.

The events will culminate in an award ceremony to be held on August 20 at 17.00 at the BRUGGE restaurant.

“Squash is actively gaining popularity in Ukraine even in this difficult time. And this is primarily the merit of our youth. Last year, 6 of our juniors entered the top 10 world squash rankings. This is an indicator that we are moving in the right direction. Such tournaments as the Zenit Ukraine Open only contribute to the popularization and development of this sport in Ukraine,” said Maxim Urakin, co-organizer of the tournament.

This approach is also supported by the President of the Ukrainian Squash Federation Dmytro Shcherbakov.

“The development of youth and junior squash is our future. But besides this, we have to take care of our present. The organization of such events demonstrates that despite all the hardships, Ukrainian sport, and squash in particular, continues to develop,” said Dmytro Shcherbakov.

Organizational support for the tournament is provided by:

The main fitness partner is the national network of fitness clubs “Sport Life”;

The main organizer is the NGO Squash Federation of Ukraine;

The main media partner is Interfax Ukraine;

The official sponsor of the tournament is Experts Club.

Participants and winners will receive a number of gifts from Sport Life, REIMA, and special partners: ADONISUKRSADVINPROMKRAINAVILLA TINTATERMOPUBFAVOR Hotel, and BRUGGE Restaurant.

The tournament will be held with a charitable mission to help the Armed Forces.

All supporters and fans of squash are invited to this great sporting event. We hope to see you at the championship and support our athletes together!

