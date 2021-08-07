Sport

Rebrov to head Ukrainian national football team

Former player and coach of Dynamo Serhiy Rebrov will become a new coach of the Ukrainian national football team, he will be appointed on August 9, according to sports media outlets.

According to Sport.ua, sources at the House of Football have confirmed the relevant information.

"The 47-year-old mentor has agreed to break a contract with Al-Ain Football Club and will be presented as the coach of the Ukrainian national team on Monday," the edition writes.

It is also noted that Rebrov will sign a contract according to the "2 + 1" scheme and will lead the "blue-yellows" in the selection for the World Cup 2022 and the European Football Championship 2024. After the selection for the continental championship is over, the contact may be extended for another year.

In addition, the media cites the words of Chairman of the UAF National Teams Committee Myron Markevych, who confirmed the appointment of Rebrov.

"Taking this opportunity, I would like to wish Serhiy Rebrov, who will be appointed the new head coach of the Ukrainian national team on August 9, success. He can always count on my support," Markevych said.

Earlier there was information that Myron Markevych, who was also one of the candidates for the head coach of the national team, wanted a contract for three years, but he was offered a contract until the end of the year.

As reported, on August 1, head coach of the Ukrainian national team Andriy Shevchenko announced the expiration of a five-year contract with the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) and his resignation.

