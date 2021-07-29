Sport

18:41 29.07.2021

Ukraine's largest sports cluster on 22 ha to be created at Expocenter of Ukraine National Complex in Kyiv – President's Office

A sports cluster will be created at the Expocenter of Ukraine National Complex in Kyiv within the framework of the Big Construction and Healthy Ukraine presidential programs, which will occupy 22 hectares of territory, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Facebook following the presentation of the project concept.

According to him, this year the project will be implemented on 11 hectares.

Tymoshenko noted that the concept of the future cluster was developed by Big City Lab, a company for the transformation of urban spaces, together with the Lithuanian urbanist Tadas Jonauskis. At the same time, a special emphasis during the design of the cluster was placed on the creation of a barrier-free space.

"The infrastructure of the future cluster includes jogging and cycling paths with professional coverage, locations for TRX, crossfit, yoga and fitness classes, equipped areas with exercise machines for strength and cardio training, tennis tables, a swimming pool with a trampoline, basketball and football grounds, a climbing wall, a concrete skatepark and much more," he said.

The first open area of the future sports cluster will be an urban park, which will begin accepting visitors this summer.

"The space of the urban park will be intended, first of all, for active pursuit of street cultures, for battles and jams, for the implementation of sports projects and media events," Tymoshenko explained.

According to him, an important part will also be a space called Street Culture Hub, which will bring together a community of street cultures from different cities and famous athletes, artists and teams.

"In the future, the president sets the task of creating such cool sports facilities in every region. Sports and health are becoming a new trend in Ukraine," Tymoshenko stressed.

Earlier, the deputy head of the President's Office said that within the framework of the Healthy Ukraine program, it is planned to create 873 "active parks" and modern sports grounds with free access for everyone in various localities of the country.

