IOC corrects Ukraine's map on its official website – Kuleba

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has corrected the map of Ukraine with the separated Crimea, published on its official website, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"As soon as we learned about the incorrect map on the Olympic website yesterday, we immediately contacted the IOC leadership. They apologized for the mistake. In the morning, Tokyo time, the map has already been corrected," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Earlier, a map of Ukraine was published on the IOC website, where Crimea was separated from the mainland by a "border."