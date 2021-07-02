British Embassy reminds that last time Ukraine-England national teams met at Euro 2012 in Donetsk

Before 1/4 of the European Football Championship, the British Embassy recalled that the last time the national teams of Ukraine and England met at Euro 2012 in Donetsk, and hopes that the Ukrainian national team will soon be able to play again in Donetsk, controlled by Ukraine.

"Tomorrow England will play Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter finals. The last time both teams met in the European Championships was during Euro 2012 in Donetsk," the embassy said.

The embassy also hopes that in the nearest future the Ukrainian national team will again be able to play a home game in Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk, and then go for a post-season holiday to Crimea.

"UK is Ukraine's partner, friend and supporter in security, reforms and development," the embassy said.