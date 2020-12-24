Cabinet extends State target program for development of physical culture, sports until 2024

At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Wednesday, it was decided to extend the State Target Social Program for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports until 2024, the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine reports.

"In view of the global pandemic, the sports community was forced to postpone the Olympic and World Games, as well as many international events. But, despite the fact that the pandemic is constantly making adjustments to our lives, we will continue to carry out all the tasks entrusted to us," the press service of the department quotes Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit.

It is reported that the main goal of the program is to give physical culture and sports in Ukraine a leading role as an important factor in a healthy lifestyle, prevent diseases, create conditions for comprehensive harmonious development of a person, promote the achievement of physical and spiritual perfection of a person, form patriotic feelings among citizens and a positive image of the state in the world community.

Also, in the concept of the State Target Social Program for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports for the Period until 2020, it is said that the priority of implementing state policy is the introduction of European standards of living in Ukraine.

"The Program is planned to be financed from the state budget, investments and other sources not prohibited by law," the statement says.