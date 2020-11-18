Ukrainian national team returns from Switzerland to Kyiv – UAF

The Ukrainian national football team on Wednesday, November 18, after the cancellation of the League of Nations match with Switzerland, took off on a charter flight to Kiev, according to the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF).

"At 10:45, two command buses (such a number of vehicles are a requirement for transporting teams during a pandemic) to Zurich airport took place. A charter flight to Kyiv is scheduled to depart at 14:00 in Europe. After landing in their home capital, the final turnout of Ukrainian players in 2020 will be finished," the association said in a statement on the UAF website.

It is noted that after arriving in Boryspil, all members of the Ukrainian national team will pass PCR tests for coronavirus (COVID-19) in a specially designated area of the airport.

As reported, on November 17, UEFA told the Ukrainian Football Association that "due to the competent decision of the health department of the canton of Lucerne to quarantine the entire delegation of the national team of Ukraine, the UEFA Nations League Switzerland-Ukraine match cannot take place."